WARREN — Jury selection continues Tuesday in the trial of a mother accused of endangering her two small children in February, when they had to be revived with the opiate reversal drug naloxone.

Carlisa V. Davis, 19, of North Street Northwest, faces the possibility of more than 10 years in prison if convicted of felony endangering children, 21 months and 9 months old at the time. She is free on $50,000 bond.

In an unusual step, Trumbull County Judge W. Wyatt McKay interviewed prospective jurors individually through much of the day today to determine how much they knew about the case and whether they could decide it fairly. About two-thirds of the jurors had heard about the case.

The extra interviews added nearly a whole day to the jury-selection process. The trial is expected to last through Friday.

Extra attention was paid to jury selection because of the amount of news coverage the issue generated when the incident took place.

