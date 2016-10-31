JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

State OK's tax incentives for Spirex Corp. expansion



Published: Mon, October 31, 2016 @ 10:48 a.m.

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Tax Credit Authority OK’d incentives for a company considering an expansion in Austintown Township.

The 2.317 percent, eight-year tax credit would be used by Spirex Corp. as part of a $22 million-plus project that would create 143 jobs with a payroll of nearly $7.7 million and retain another 100-plus positions with a payroll of $6.3 million.

According to the state’s Development Services Agency, Spirex is considering consolidating out-of-state operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and its existing Boardman operation into a single facility.

The state incentives OK'd Monday are refundable tax credits against what the company would pay in corporate activity or income taxes, based on the state income taxes withheld on new, full-time employees.

The tax credit was approved on a unanimous vote.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes