YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination, will campaign on her behalf Thursday in the Mahoning Valley.

The Clinton campaign declined to comment on the appearance, but Democratic sources with information about the visit said Sanders will have a rally Thursday for the nominee with the likely location being Youngstown State University.

Sanders last appeared in the Mahoning Valley at Youngstown’s Covelli Centre on March 14, the day before he lost the Ohio primary to Clinton.

Also, national AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka is coming at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Yankee Kitchen Restaurant, 6635 Market St., Boardman, to campaign for Clinton.

Trumka will speak with union members about their support of Clinton and key election issues.

Polls show a statistical dead-heat in Ohio between Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

