JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Quilting Angels will host tea and luncheon



Published: Mon, October 31, 2016 @ 9:49 a.m.

CANFIELD

The Quilting Angels Quilt Guild will present its ninth annual tea and luncheon, “Angels Cardinals,” on Nov. 8. The doors will open at 10 a.m. at the Bistro at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 Palmyra Road.

Featured will be a quilt raffle, favors, table prizes, a basket auction and a 50-50 raffle. Members and guests can participate in a show-and-tell of their favorite quilts or quilted pieces. Tickets are $15 per person; call Missy Shaffer at 330-652-3242 or 330-565-3242.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes