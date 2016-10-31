CANFIELD

The Quilting Angels Quilt Guild will present its ninth annual tea and luncheon, “Angels Cardinals,” on Nov. 8. The doors will open at 10 a.m. at the Bistro at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 Palmyra Road.

Featured will be a quilt raffle, favors, table prizes, a basket auction and a 50-50 raffle. Members and guests can participate in a show-and-tell of their favorite quilts or quilted pieces. Tickets are $15 per person; call Missy Shaffer at 330-652-3242 or 330-565-3242.