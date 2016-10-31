YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police found a loaded gun Sunday underneath a mattress where a 3-year-old child was sleeping while answering a call about a man pointing a shotgun at people outside a 620 Kendis Circle apartment.

Police were called to the complex at about 6:30 p.m. The apartment owner gave police consent to search and they found the handgun. In another room of the apartment they found a sawed off.12-gauge shotgun underneath a mattress.

Jamal Moody, 22, was taken into custody on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated menacing and endangering children.

He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.