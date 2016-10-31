YOUNGSTOWN — Police said two adults and a juvenile who were robbed Friday night at a St. Louis Avenue party armed themselves Saturday and went looking for the people responsible.

Instead, officers headed them off and found two rifles and several rounds of ammunition in their car.

Arraigned in municipal court today on charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle were Markus Cameron, 18, and Joseph Jackson, 21, both of Youngstown. Cameron’s bond was set at $10,000 by Magistrate Anthony Sertick and Jackson’s bond was set at $12,500.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on similar charges.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com