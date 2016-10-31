YOUNGSTOWN — Tyreese Perry, 22, of Southern Boulevard, was arrested Sunday on a second degree felony charge of possession of heroin after reports said an officer found a large amount of heroin inside a hairbrush that was in a purse in his car.

Reports said Perry was pulled over about 7:50 p.m. for having a suspended license. The brush was found in a purse in the car that was searched before it was towed because Perry was being taken into custody on the traffic charge.

Reports said the bottom of the handle on the brush twisted off and the officer found the heroin inside.