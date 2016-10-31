YOUNGSTOWN — A suspect in the shooting of a teen Thursday at a home in the 400 block of Parkcliffe Avenue is in the Mahoning County jail on a $20,000 bond after his arraignment Monday in municipal court.

Kenneth “Pistol Pete” Johnson III, 29, was arraigned before municipal court Magistrate Anthony Sertick on a charge of felonious assault and a probation violation.

He was arrested at about 11:15 a.m. Friday by U.S. Marshals in a home in the 2700 block of Griselda Avenue.

Police found the teenager at about 5:35 p.m. Thursday bleeding from a bullet wound to the thigh. An officer worked to stop the bleeding until paramedics could take him to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.