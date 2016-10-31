YOUNGSTOWN

Old Dominion will come to Stambaugh Auditorium on Feb. 16.

Tickets range from $30 to $40 (VIP, $129) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at stambaughauditorium.com, by phone at 330-259-0555 and at the Stambaugh box office, 1000 Fifth Ave. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

The rising country music band’s hits include “Dirt on a Road,” “Nowhere Fast,” “Break Up with Him” and “Song for Another

Time.” The five-member band has already won the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and American Country Countdown Awards (ACCA) Breakthrough Duo/Group of the Year awards. They’ve also been nominated for two Country Music Awards (CMA) including Best New Artist and Vocal Group of the Year.

Old Dominion opened for Kenny Chesney’s tour in the summer of 2015.