Mercer library celebrates centennial



Published: Mon, October 31, 2016 @ 9:47 a.m.

MERCER, PA.

Friends of the Mercer Area Library are inviting the public to its Centennial Celebration, “Sipping and Savories,” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The event offers tasting sips of wine from six local wineries and two local wine makers. There will be tastes of chef-prepared foods, music and more.

Tickets are $25 per person in advance at the library, Mercer Hardware and The Mercer Mercantile and Soda Shoppe. Tickets will be $30 at the door. Contact the library,110 E. Venango St., for details or call 724-662-4233.

