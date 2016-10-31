YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County auditor isn’t trying to sell the Brooklyn Bridge.

But he is trying to sell a deficient dam and part of the lake it impounds, along with 20 other tax-delinquent properties, in a Nov. 30 auction.

The lake is Woodside Lake in Austintown and its dam, which needs repairs soon; but there are no houses on that property, Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham said.

If there is no buyer, the lake likely will be drained and the dam breached, he added.

“Collapse of the left spillway sidewall and significant seepage through the right sidewall and embankment were noted” in an April 19 inspection, Andrew D. Ware, acting water resources chief at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, wrote in a letter to Cheri Donofrio, director of taxation in Meacham’s office.

Ware urged the county to consider lowering the lake level by at least 2 feet until the dam is property repaired or breached.

