BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

CUMMINGS, ZHANE DAWN 10/6/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possessing Criminal Tools



LAWSON, TELIA NICOLE 12/31/1977 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Trafficking in Drugs

LIVESAY, RICHARD 1/14/1959 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



MCELROY, SUMYA MARIE 2/11/1984 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Complicity - solicit/procure another



MOLINA, ANGELICA MARIE 5/23/1977 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Contempt Of Court



MOODY, JAMAL MARTELL 9/7/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability



MYERS, JONATHAN D 2/5/1997 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



PERRY, TYREESE R 4/20/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia



SIMMONS, CHRISTOPHER DEVLIN 8/10/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

SNEED, PAMELA MAUREEN 10/26/1962 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

VALENTIN, CARLOS ANTONIO 11/16/1990 OSP Having Weapons While Under Disability

WALKER, LAMAR A 12/18/1978 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



WALLACE, FELICIA INEZ 2/25/1973 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BARBERO, DOMINIC M 7/15/1976 10/10/2016 TIME SERVED



BILLER, DAVID S 7/7/1959 10/29/2016 BONDED OUT



BROWN, JAQUEZ MARQUIEST 1/11/1993 2/18/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



CLARK, KENDALE LAMAR 8/31/1989 10/17/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



COMO, LYNN ELLEN 9/1/1975 10/28/2016 TIME SERVED



DEPASQUA, JAMES A 4/2/1952 10/27/2016 TIME SERVED



ELLIS, LEONARD JR 5/24/1994 4/13/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



FERKO, DARRYL S 7/21/1993 10/27/2016 TIME SERVED



GROVE, JOSEPH E 1/5/1987 5/6/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HAYES, ADAM 10/12/1990 9/2/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



KOSA, JOSHUA RAYMOND 10/29/1982 8/17/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



LEVY, DEANDRE 12/14/1990 10/19/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MANNOR, MICHAEL ANTHONY 4/11/1986 9/1/2016 TIME SERVED



MCGOWAN, TIMOTHY A 2/13/1986 9/16/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

MULDROW, TIJUAN LAMONT 6/13/1995 10/20/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



PASQUARELLO, LUCUS M 8/29/1998 10/29/2016 BONDED OUT



PEREZ, WILLIAM H 12/6/1955 10/26/2016 TIME SERVED

PERRY JR, PAUL NMI 7/4/1977 5/3/2016 TIME SERVED



SAYERS, CHRISTOPHER 11/28/1984 9/30/2016 TIME SERVED



SINGLETON, BRANDON OMAR 10/26/1982 10/30/2016 RELEASED



SKINNER, AMBER 3/26/1978 9/13/2016 TIME SERVED



SLADE, WILLIAM E 1/19/1980 10/20/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SMITH, TERRENCE LAMONT 4/22/1971 10/19/2016 BONDED OUT



WILKERSON, GREGORY DWAYNE 10/5/1976 10/19/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



WOOLENSACK, TONYA RAE 7/30/1974 10/23/2016 TIME SERVED



ZAYAS, JOSE MANUEL 1/14/1990 8/6/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC