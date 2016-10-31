JOBS
Go Wild in the Park



Published: Mon, October 31, 2016 @ 9:44 a.m.

SALEM

Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., will partner with Salem Parks and Recreation Department to host the program “Introduction to the Great Barrier Reef” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It will consist of live video-conferencing with Reef HQ aquarium in Australia. The program is open to all ages and is free.

Registration is required and can be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042.

