WARREN — Daniel J. Waggoner Jr., 29, of James Lane in Liberty Township, who hit and killed a pedestrian along Youngstown Road July 30, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Waggoner hit Paul A. Rose, 61, of Hazelwood Avenue Southeast, as Rose walked across Youngstown Road pushing a shopping cart. Rose died late at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Waggoner fled from the scene and parked the car he was driving in his mother’s garage, an assistant county prosecutor said.

Waggoner pleaded guilty Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence.

Judge Peter Kontos said Waggoner’s leaving the scene without stopping after the accident was “repulsive” and “cowardly.”