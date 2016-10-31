JOBS
Collision snarls traffic at Market Street/U.S. 224



Published: Mon, October 31, 2016 @ 1:24 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Traffic stalled after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Market Street and U.S. Route 224/Boardman Canfield Road this afternoon.

A witness told The Vindicator that a car in front of him was turning left onto Boardman Poland Road when an SUV ran a red light coming from the left and hit the front of the other vehicle.

After hitting the vehicle, the SUV rolled before landing on the other side of the intersection on its side.

Emergency officials are currently on the scene of the crash. State patrol said neither driver had serious injuries.

