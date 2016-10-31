JOBS
City firefighters respond to 2 blazes



Published: Mon, October 31, 2016 @ 11:33 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Firefighters Sunday fought two blazes on the East Side about an hour apart.

About 7:15 p.m., crews were called to a 1208 East High Ave. home, where reports said an electric space heater in a spare room sparked a fire that caused $7,000. The house was listed as a total loss. There were no injuries.

About 8:05 p.m., firefighters were called to a vacant 1527 Shehy St. home, where a fire in the attic caused $4,000 in damage. There were no injuries in that blaze, either.

