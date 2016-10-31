YOUNGSTOWN — Police said they found 21 spent shell casings at the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning on a North Side street.

Police were called about 2 a.m. to Bryson Street and Indiana Avenue, where they found two women by a car that had its back window shot out.

The woman told police they saw a man running north on Bryson Street being chased by another man who was firing a gun as he ran.

The man shot the window of the car then told the women to get inside, reports said.

Reports said the women told police only one man was armed, but officers found casings from .40-caliber and 9mm weapons. No one was injured.