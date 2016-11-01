JOBS
« News Home

Canfield High School sponsors spooky event



Published: Mon, October 31, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

CANFIELD — Goblins, ghosts and ghouls galore came out to play at Canfield High School early today.

The spooky sight is a unique celebration to the Canfield School District, when the administration allows students to bring forth their best attempts at Halloween haunting.

Mike Moldovan, high-school principal, said he feels privileged Canfield is the kind of district that can have fun events like this without trouble.

“We put rules and regulations in place, and the kids are really good about following them,” he said. “It’s all through the spirit of cooperation of the staff, students and their parents.”

One of the rules was a ban on clown costumes.

Superintendent Alex Geordan said because of recent issues involving clown sighting scares nationwide, he announced a clown costume ban for the event in early October to prevent problems.

“We thought it would be best to be proactive,” he said.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

