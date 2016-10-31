YOUNGSTOWN

Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio invites everyone who is 21 or older to attend the More Than Pink fundraiser for breast cancer awareness set for 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Inbibe Martini Bar, 124 W. Federal Plaza.

Tickets are $25 and include a donation to Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio and one martini. Tickets can be found at www.komenohio.org. For information visit the Imbibe Martini Bar Facebook page.

Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio is a nonprofit group that helps fight breast cancer by funding programs that support those in the fight to save lives and by educating individuals about breast cancer.