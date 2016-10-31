JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Breast cancer awareness night set



Published: Mon, October 31, 2016 @ 9:45 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio invites everyone who is 21 or older to attend the More Than Pink fundraiser for breast cancer awareness set for 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Inbibe Martini Bar, 124 W. Federal Plaza.

Tickets are $25 and include a donation to Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio and one martini. Tickets can be found at www.komenohio.org. For information visit the Imbibe Martini Bar Facebook page.

Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio is a nonprofit group that helps fight breast cancer by funding programs that support those in the fight to save lives and by educating individuals about breast cancer.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes