20 being rounded up for supplying heroin in Youngstown area



Published: Mon, October 31, 2016 @ 3:43 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The state Attorney General’s office announced Monday that members of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force have begun rounding up 20 people suspected of being involved in a drug trafficking ring supplying heroin to the Youngstown area.

A news release said the 20 were secretly indicted last week by a Mahoning County grand jury. Six people indicted are facing charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity because of their high level of involvement in trafficking drugs.

The ring has been supplying large amounts of heroin and marijuana from Michigan, California and Arizona between April 2015 and August of this year, the release said.

