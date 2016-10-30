Associated Press

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner voluntarily turned over to the FBI a personal computer that may have thousands of emails related to an investigation of Democratic president nominee Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email server while she was secretary of state, Fox News chief political anchor Brett Baier reported today.

Baier sent an email during Fox News Sunday saying two sources had confirmed to him that Weiner was cooperating with the FBI.

Weiner is being investigated by the FBI on allegations that he sent nude photos of himself to a 15-year-old female in North Carolina. He is the estranged husband of Huma Abedin, long one of Clinton’s top aide.

Baier reported that two sources have told him that Weiner is cooperating with the FBI in the Clinton email investigation. Because he is cooperating, Baier reported, no warrant was needed to access his computer, which was shared at times by Abedin.

FBI Director James Comey rocked the political world Friday when he announced in a letter to congressional leaders that he was reopening the probe into Clinton’s use of a personal email server while she was secretary of state.

A Washington Post-ABC tracking poll – with polling taken after Comey’s announcement – showed Republican Donald J. Trump pulling to within one point of Clinton. She had earlier led by double digits in the same poll.