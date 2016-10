Staff report

KENT

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will return to Northeast Ohio to campaign Monday and to urge Ohioans to vote early.

She will speak at a rally at 2:45 p.m. at the Kent State University Recreation Center, 1550 Ted Boyd Ave.

According to Nicky DuBois, deputy regional organizing director for her campaign in Mahoning and Trumbull counties, doors will open at 12:15 p.m.