Ohio police officers arrested on charges of assault, domestic violence



Published: Sun, October 30, 2016 @ 5:12 p.m.

NEWARK

Police in a central Ohio city say two of their officers have been arrested on misdemeanor charges in separate, unrelated incidents.

Newark Police said today that 22-year veteran officer Dale Queen was arrested on a charge of assault while off duty in the city overnight. They say seven-year veteran Tim Hansel was arrested overnight by the city of Heath police on a charge of domestic violence. He was also off duty.

Both were taken to the Licking County jail. No attorney information was available for them Sunday.

Newark Police Chief Barry Connell tells The Newark Advocate newspaper that both officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcomes of internal and criminal investigations into their cases.

