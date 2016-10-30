JOBS
Fundraising drive for Wick Park pavilion renovation progresses



Published: Sun, October 30, 2016 @ 6:33 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Major milestones have been reached to fund a $350,000 renovation of the more than 60-year-old pavilion in Wick Park.

The Rotary Club in Youngstown will announce details of that progress Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the park.

The event will coincide with the second annual “Wedding Soup in Wick Park” organized by Youngstown CityScape. The event will feature wedding soup from Kravitz Deli as well as fresh baked bread, coffee, and dessert. There will also be a basket raffle, 50/50, and Wick Park themed t-shirts and stickers for sale.

The wedding soup will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and are first-come-first-served. Seating is limited and an R.S.V.P. to info@youngstowncityscape.com is required. Tickets can be picked up and paid for at the door.

