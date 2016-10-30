Staff report

CAMPBELL

The Campbell City Schools district has launched a campaign to raise funds for a new, two-story indoor recreation center.

Phase one of the Activity Recreation Center (ARC) project will include locker rooms, bleachers, multipurpose rooms, a 160-meter track, volleyball courts and two full-size basketball courts.

Phase two will involve an addition of an auditorium for participation in the arts.

