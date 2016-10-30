YOUNGSTOWN

What better way to celebrate Halloween than being surrounded by the living dead?

Dozens of the spooks were spotted crossing the Spring Commons Bridge Saturday headed toward the heart of downtown Youngstown.

The ghoulish eighth annual Zombie Crawl was sponsored by the B&O Station Banquet Hall. With a whitewashed face full of open wounds, the zombified B&O Manager/Event Coordinator Amy Komara explained that the event was an adult, over 21 “beer crawl.” All ages were encouraged to come during the day to get a zombie makeover, but the crawl was meant for adult fun.

Youngstown has been viewed negatively in the past, but it’s actually a thriving area that is on the incline with new establishments and social venues, she said.

“We need people to come back into downtown Youngstown and see that it is a safe, fun, great place where there’s a lot to do,” said Komara, adding, “It’s a blast.”

Last year, monies raised from the Zombie Crawl went to support the Rich Center For Autism, but this year the proceeds will fund a Thanksgiving dinner for the less fortunate, to be held in downtown Youngstown.

Read more about the event in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.