BOARDMAN

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, is conducting an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. today to 2 a.m. on Market Street, just south of Midlothian Boulevard.

In addition, police officers from participating agencies of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force will conduct saturation patrols in various parts of Mahoning County throughout the weekend.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint is also conducted in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.