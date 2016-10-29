JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

OVI checkpoint starts at 10 tonight



Published: Sat, October 29, 2016 @ 9:11 p.m.

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, is conducting an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. today to 2 a.m. on Market Street, just south of Midlothian Boulevard.

In addition, police officers from participating agencies of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force will conduct saturation patrols in various parts of Mahoning County throughout the weekend.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint is also conducted in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes