GREEN

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Green Township that injured a motorcyclist at 1:09 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 62.

The driver of the motorcycle, Dominic Talanca, 56, of Warren, was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment. Eric Stroup, 31, of Austintown, driver of the car involved, was not injured.

According to the OSHP, Stroup was traveling southwest on Route 62 and tried to turn left into a private driveway when he was struck by the motorcycle, which was trying to pass his car.

Goshen Police Department, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, and Green Township Fire Department assisted with traffic control around the crash.