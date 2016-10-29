10:06 p.m.

Lonnie Chisenhall's sacrifice fly in the sixth inning scores Francisco Lindor from third base to give Cleveland a 4-1 lead over the Chicago Cubs.

9:26 p.m.

In the third inning, the Cubs strand two when Kluber whiffs Ben Zobrist to end the inning.

9:12 p.m.

The Indians add another run in the third inning for a 3-1 lead over the Cubs.

8:46 p.m.

After the Cubs intentionally walk Tyler Naquin, pitcher Corey Kluber singles to score Lonnie Chisenhall with the Indians' second run.

8:34 p.m.

Carlos Santana homers to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the second inning.

8:29 p.m.

The Cubs take a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Dexter Fowler led off with a double and came home on Anthony Rizzo's one-out single off Indians starter Corey Kluber.

Kluber won Game 1 and is pitching on only three days rest.