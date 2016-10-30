JOBS
Indians win Game 4 at Wrigley



Published: Sat, October 29, 2016 @ 11:27 p.m.

CHICAGO

The Cleveland Indians are one win away from their first World Series title since 1948.

Tribe ace Corey Kluber, pitching on three days rest, was brilliant again over six innings, and Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana hit home as the Indians beat the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in Game 4 of the World Series at Wrigley Field.

The Indians lead the series 3-1 and can clinch the title Sunday in Game 5 in Chicago.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.

