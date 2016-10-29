YOUNGSTOWN

Gorant Chocolatier is Lending a Hand to Stop Hunger in the Mahoning Valley this holiday season by hosting its second annual food drive Nov. 1-17.

Customers can donate non-perishable food items and receive 5 percent off their purchase for each item donated (up to 25 percent).

Participating locations are Boardman, 8301 Market St., and Canfield/Westford Commons , 4259 Boardman-Canfield Road.

The most needed food items include boxed stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, canned yams, canned vegetables and gravy mix.



Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, a member of Feeding America, assists 148 hunger-relief programs in the Tri-County area.

These include church pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, shelters for battered women, and after-school programs.

For information on the food bank, visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org or call 330-792-5522.