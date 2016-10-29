YOUNGSTOWN

Plenty of chuckles abounded when several dozen children and adults entered the hall dressed deliberately outlandishly, but the underlying cause that united them was anything but a laughing matter.

“My father was diagnosed two years ago in July,” Terri Schneider said, noting when his dad learned he had multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that affects mainly the bones and has no known cure.

Schneider’s father, James Sheets, and his diagnosis were instrumental in her decision to found Team M&M, which is affiliated with the annual Relay for Life event. Team members also were on hand for Saturday’s second annual Halloween party and fundraiser at the Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana organization’s hall, 3660 Shirley Road, off Midlothian Boulevard.

Proceeds are to go to American Cancer Society programs and for greater awareness of the disease, organizers said.

