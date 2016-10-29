YOUNGSTOWN

Several hundred people lined Fifth Avenue to enjoy the floats, antique and unique cars, the Youngstown State University Marching Pride and Saturday’s balmy fall temperatures during YSU’s 76th Homecoming Celebration.

Also participating in the parade were contingents from the YSU Army Reserve Officer Training Corps and the Tri-State Marine Corps League Detachment 494, who were applauded as they marched by.

The theme of the parade, “Ghosts of ‘Guins Past: Legends of YSU,” was incorporated into the designs of the 10 parade floats that were judged.

The winning float, which took the $3,000 first prize, was built by Alpha Xi Delta sorority and Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. The second prize of $2,000 went to a float created by Alpha Omicrom Pi sorority and Alpha Phi Delta fraternity; and the Residence Hall Association’s creation won the $1,000 third-place prize.

Among the float titles were “The Legend of Wick House,” and “Tressel ... The Legend Continues.” Another paid tribute to Mark Brungard, the only YSU quarterback to direct the Penguins to two national championships.

Among others lined up on Wood Street preparing for the parade to move north up Fifth in a Sweeney Chevrolet were Jada Hines, a 2006 graduate of YSU and founder of Y.O.U.R. for a Purpose Foundation, and the organization’s 2016 Youngstown Queen, Elena Yemma of Poland.

Sarah Davidson of Youngstown, and her granddaughter, Faith Davidson of New Waterford, GiGi and Robert Donadee of Boardman Two YSU freshmen, Beverly Nelson of Niles and Evelyn Koch of Omaha, Neb., and YSU grads Dr. Morren Greenburg and his wife, Sherry of Hermitage, Pa..

