« News Home

Youngstown police investigating East Florida Avenue shooting



Published: Fri, October 28, 2016 @ 10:32 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 55-year-old South Side man is in stable condition after being shot in the stomach at his East Florida Avenue home this morning.

Police said the victim heard a knock on his door at 1 a.m. today and when he opened the door three men were standing there, including one who shot him.

The victim was initially in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, but was upgraded to stable, said police Capt. Brad Blackburn.

Police are unable to talk to the victim because of his wound to discuss the possible motive for the shooting, Blackburn said.

