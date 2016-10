YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Music Teachers Association will present an October recital at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Butler North Annex, 562 Wick Ave.

Students performing are Karsten Miller, Rick Blair, Lily Cappuzzello, Quinton Miller, Gemma Monrean, Emma Krebs, Elizabeth Nist, Anna Shevock, Benjamin Martin, Ava Valko, Isabella Loccisano, Rachel Valko, Tyler Opsitnik, Emma Smith, Olivia Repasky, Grace Li, Liam Boyd, Joel Kreuzwieser and Hayden Coxson.

Teachers represented are Sean Baran, Diane Yazvac, Laura Kunkel, Elsie Barba and Dolores Hansley.