WARREN — Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Ave. SW, will present a Fall Gospel Skate from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Champion Skate, 5040 Mahoning Ave.

This event, hosted by Rev. Todd A. Johnson, will feature the latest in gospel and Christian music as well as offer fun, safe, family-friendly activities for all ages. Admission is free and skate rental is $3.

This year’s theme is “Party with a Purpose.” Attendees are asked to bring new, travel-sized dental supplies to support a mission trip to El Salvador in November sponsored by Teen Straight Talk, www.teenstraighttalk.com. The goal is to send 3,000 packets of supplies, and all Mahoning Valley churches and communities are welcome to participate.