YOUNGSTOWN

A Veteran’s Day program and breakfast will be hosted Nov. 5 by Reed’s Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1939 Jacobs Road.

Breakfast will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The program will take place at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, at the corner of Wardle and Liberty Road.

The menu consists of eggs, sausage, bacon, French toast, grits, home fries and omelets for sitdown or takeout.

The cost is $10 per person and $5 for veterans. Proceeds will be used for the upkeep, maintenance and restoration of Mount Hope Cemetery.