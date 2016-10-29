BOARDMAN

U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez came to the annual Western Reserve Building Trades fish fry Friday night to emphasize Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s pro-union stance.

Perez, outfitted in a Cleveland Indians hat provided by U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said Clinton “understands that in order for us to succeed in America ... we need to make sure we build a strong union movement across this country.”

Perez told the 400 or so union members and others in attendance that Hillary has put her union support into action.

“That’s why she’s walked picket lines with the UAW in New York. She’s walked picket lines with nurses, and most recently, she walked the picket line on the Strip of Las Vegas.

“Why did she do that? Because the workers of the Trump Hotel – they won an election fair and square. And you know what Donald Trump told them? ‘I’m not negotiating with you.’

“His idea of collective bargaining is ‘my way or the highway.’

