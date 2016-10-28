WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says newly discovered emails that have prompted a new FBI review of the Hillary Clinton email investigation came from a separate sexting probe of former congressman Anthony Weiner.

Federal authorities in New York and North Carolina are investigating online communications between Weiner and a 15-year-old girl.

The official said today that the emails referenced by FBI Director James Comey surfaced during that investigation. The official was familiar with the investigation but was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Comey told members of Congress today that newly discovered emails believed to be related to the Clinton case were prompting a new review.

The New York Times first reported the connection.