BOARDMAN

Christine Lucarell Oliver, the Republican challenging Democratic Mahoning County Treasurer Daniel Yemma, has charged that apparently inappropriate use of a county treasurer’s office e-mail account has occurred under his administration.

Oliver made the charge in a 2 p.m. news conference today at county Republican headquarters.

Oliver said a folder of copies of e-mails, apparently sent on county treasurer’s office computers, was left in her mailbox Oct. 22.

“The content of the e-mails was sometimes startling, and clearly represented inappropriate, possibly illegal misuse of the county’s e-mail system,” Oliver said.

Many of the e-mails in a large packet released by Republican Chairman Mark Munroe appeared to be between Yemma and Toni Constantino, former clerk of Struthers City Council, and they appeared to pertain to both governmental business and non-business matters.

On Thursday, an envelope addressed to Munroe at Republican headquarters contained a redacted copy of what purported to be a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against Yemma, alleging he subjected an employee to a hostile work environment, harassment, unfair treatment and inappropriate jokes.

Yemma said he “categorically” denies any allegations he behaved inappropriately in the treasurer’s office.

The e-mail is a “trumped up,” “desperate tactic” from Donald Trump’s “playbook of dirty tricks,” Yemma said.

Yemma accused Oliver of using “a tactic normally reserved for desperate candidates with a paper-thin resume.”

“Her behavior, her demeanor, her lack of the basic qualifications and experience, and her playing fast and loose with the truth are a dangerous combination,” Yemma said.

At the news conference, Munroe said he did not know whether an EEOC investigation had validated the complaint and that he had not independently authenticated the complaint or the e-mails.

