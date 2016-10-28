VIENNA

El Salvador is the smallest and the most densely populated country in Central America, and a team of 16 from Teen Straight Talk will be visiting there next week on a mission to help heal body and soul.

“People need hope, and the people that are preparing for us to come, from what we know, are excited for what we’re bringing,” said Cassandra Leavell, office manager for Teen Straight Talk, 1393 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE.

TST’s mission is to educate children, teens, and adults regarding the importance of abstinence as a lifestyle choice, according to its website. Emphasis is placed on the consequences of participating in sexual activity outside the boundaries of marriage.

What the TST ambassadors are bringing to El Salvador is sexual education, dental-hygiene supplies, medical assistance and the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Though Leavell expects to see some resistance, she hopes to reach many children through the program.

The mission trip, consisting of doctors, nurses, organization administrators and educators, will leave Nov. 6 and arrive at the capital, San Salvador, to tour various schools and locations until Nov. 13.

Since its ban of abortion in 1998, El Salvador’s teen-pregnancy rate has skyrocketed, as well as suicide counting for 57 percent of the deaths of pregnant women aged 10 to 19, according to Amnesty International.

Read more about the situation and the trip in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.