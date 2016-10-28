JOBS
Supply chain issue impacts Lordstown Cruze production



Published: Fri, October 28, 2016 @ 11:13 a.m.

LORDSTOWN — The General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant production will shut down Monday because of a supply chain issue, a spokesman told The Vindicator today.

Monday’s first and second shifts will be off and the third shift, which runs Sunday night into Monday morning, will be cut down to four hours.

Today, second shift workers will work four hours instead of eight. Workers in the body and paint shops will work the full eight-hour shift.

Normal production of the Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze will resume Nov. 1.

The specific supply chain issue was not released.

