YOUNGSTOWN — A 19-year-old man was shot in the thigh outside his Sherwood Avenue house.

Police said the Youngstown man told them he was standing outside his South Side house about 10 p.m. Thursday when a car drove by him and he heard two shots. The victim realized he was hit in the left thigh, according to a police report.

The man got in his car and picked up his uncle before driving to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment. The man couldn’t identify the shooters and didn’t have a motive for the incident.

He was not seriously injured, police said.

Meanwhile, his uncle, Randall Davis, 38, of Fairview Avenue, ended up getting arrested at the hospital on an outstanding warrant. Police said Davis had failed to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on charges of operating a vehicle while impaired, driving under suspension and speeding. He was taken into custody to appear today in court.