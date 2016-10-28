JOBS
Route 718 in Mercer County now open



Published: Fri, October 28, 2016 @ 3:13 p.m.

MERCER, Pa. — The northbound lane of Route 718 in Mercer County is open to traffic.

The roadway was closed from Union Street in Farrell to intersection near Wheatland Tube Corp. in Sharon, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Closure was due to Phase 2 of the Broadway Avenue Improvement Project, which focuses on the 1.1-mile long section of Route 718 (Martin Luther King Boulevard/Dock Street) from Roemer Boulevard in the city of Farrell to Malleable Street in Sharon.

