POLAND

While Terri Dambra was out of town, her boyfriend John Paul Jones waited in the stands to support her daughter, Sophia Dambra, 9, dressed as a scary doll for the Poland schools Halloween parade.

He stood waiting to see Sophia with his golden retriever, Payton, who wore her own costume of a saddled cowboy riding on her back.

“My kids right now are grown so I remember these days, but they never had something special like this,” he said.

More then 600 students, as young as kindergarten and as old as fourth grade from Dobbins and Union elementary schools, paraded on the track of the Dave Pavlansky High School Football Stadium at noon Friday. Countless Pokemon, princesses, superheroes, ghosts and ghouls waved at eager parents with cameras snapping pictures from the stands, all in the name of saying “boo” to drugs.

Dobbins Elementary Principal Michael Daley said he’s happy for the turnout and the opportunity to work with the community on a message against drug abuse.

