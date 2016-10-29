JOBS
Parts issue shuts down Lordstown production until Tuesday



Published: Fri, October 28, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

LORDSTOWN

A supply-chain issue has led to canceled production of the Chevrolet Cruze on Monday at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant.

Monday’s first and second shifts will be off, and the third shift, which runs Sunday night into Monday morning, will be cut down to four hours.

On Friday, second-shift workers worked four hours. Employees in the body and paint shops worked the full eight-hour shift.

Normal production of the Cruze is expected to resume for the Tuesday shifts.

The specific supply chain issue was not released, but Glenn Johnson, president of United Auto Workers Local 1112, which represents the 3,000 assembly workers at the plant, said the union was informed by general management that there was a parts shortage.

Read more about the situation in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

