COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio man convicted last month of fatally shooting his wife has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that 45-year-old Bryon Brisco Sr. was sentenced Thursday. A Franklin County jury had found him guilty of murder and a gun specification in the February 2015 death of 29-year-old Sophia Brisco.

Brisco testified at his trial that he was in a tug-of-war with his wife over a handgun she had pointed at him when it went off and shot her in their Columbus apartment.

But investigators said they found no evidence the shot was fired at close range.

Defense attorney Ian Jones says his client maintains his innocence and plans to appeal the verdict.