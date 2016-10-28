MCDONALD — The McDonald Police Department has become the third Trumbull County department to adopt and implement standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.

The others are Bazetta and Liberty. The Austintown Police Department in Mahoning County also adopted them.

The standards were designed by a committee that included Bishop George V. Murry of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown to strengthen community and police relations after unrest across the country over use of deadly force against citizens by police, especially against black men.

