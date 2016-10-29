JOBS
MCCTC's second annual clambake launched tonight



Published: Fri, October 28, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

CANFIELD

The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center’s culinary arts program launched its second annual clambake this evening, serving up $40 dishes to family and friends.

The menu included buffet-style New England clam chowder, herb-roasted half chickens, roasted vegetables, warm apple crisp and more.

Culinary arts instructor Matt Putzier said he could feel the nervous energy from students lined up in the kitchen to cook, serve and supervise.

The dinner serves as a soft launch for The Bistro, a student-run full-service restaurant at MCCTC, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, which opens Thursday.

“This introduces them to customer interaction,” he said. “It’s working with people.”

Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

