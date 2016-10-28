WARREN — The Mahoning Valley Brew Fest that will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave.

The fest will benefit the American Cancer Society Relay For Life.

The goal is to provide the Valley the opportunity to taste craft and micro brews in a fun setting. The event features the talents of Colin Dussault’s Blues Project, food trucks from Northeast Ohio and craft breweries.