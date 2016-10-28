JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning Valley Brew Fest is Saturday in Warren



Published: Fri, October 28, 2016 @ 9:40 a.m.

WARREN — The Mahoning Valley Brew Fest that will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave.

The fest will benefit the American Cancer Society Relay For Life.

The goal is to provide the Valley the opportunity to taste craft and micro brews in a fun setting. The event features the talents of Colin Dussault’s Blues Project, food trucks from Northeast Ohio and craft breweries.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes